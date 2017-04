BERLIN Germany has decided to close its embassy in Yemen due to worries about security, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry said on Friday, adding that staff had left earlier in the day because of the unstable situation.

Britain, France and the United States have already closed their diplomatic missions this week as the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia known as the Houthis tighten their grip on power after seizing the capital in September.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)