WASHINGTON Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose home has been surrounded by Houthi rebels after days of fighting, remains the legitimate leader of Yemen and the United States is in contact with him, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Hadi remains the president of the country and we remain in touch with him," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a regular briefing.

Psaki also said U.S. counter-terrorism cooperation with Yemen, which has been critical to American efforts against al Qaeda affiliates in the region, were continuing at present.

