SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi will arrive in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh for an Arab League summit later on Friday, a Yemeni official said.

Hadi left his refuge in Aden for Saudi Arabia on Thursday as Houthi fighters battled with his forces on the outskirts of the southern port city.

The Yemeni official said Hadi was due to arrive at about 1500 GMT. Egyptian state television had said earlier that Hadi would not arrive until Saturday.

Saudi Arabia and allies launched air strikes in Yemen on Thursday to stop the advance of the Iran-allied Houthi militia towards Aden.

