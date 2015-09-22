ADEN Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi landed in Aden on Tuesday, the pro-government Saba news agency said, the first time he had been in the southern port city since he left for Saudi Arabia as Houthi fighters closed in on it in March.

A government source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday Hadi would spend the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in Aden and then fly to New York to deliver a speech at the United Nations.

Last week, Prime Minister Khaled Bahah and seven ministers returned to Aden to take up residence in the city, also after nearly six months in exile.

"The return to the capital Sanaa will come soon after the liberation of all cities and provinces from the [Houthi]militias ... stressing that the phase of construction and reconstruction and the rise of the nation has started on the ground," Hadi said in a statement carried by the news agency.

While in Aden, Hadi will inspect damage caused by the fighting, the statement said.

