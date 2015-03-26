BEIRUT Lebanon's Hezbollah condemned as "unjust aggression" Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen on Thursday and said it takes the region towards increased tension.

The Shi'ite group, which is backed by Iran, also called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to immediately and unconditionally halt the strikes.

"This adventure, (which) lacks wisdom and legal and legitimate justification and which is led by Saudi Arabia, is taking the region towards increased tension and dangers for the future and the present of the region," its statement said.

"We see that this aggression secures American interests and offers a great favour for the Zionist enemy," it said, a reference to Israel.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams)