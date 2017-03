The leader of the Houthi group that has taken over Yemen said on Saturday that he is open to participation with other parties.

"Our hand is extended to every political force in this country ... the space is open for partnership, cooperation and brotherhood and now everybody bears their responsibility for building, not destruction," Abdel Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

