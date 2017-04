SANAA A senior official of Yemen's Houthi group said on Tuesday his movement had no intention of attacking President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi or his residence, after clashes outside his home in which two people were killed.

"Ansarullah has no intention of targeting President Hadi or his house," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group's politburo, told Reuters, using the group's official name.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)