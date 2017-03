SANAA Yemeni forces on Wednesday killed three members of a militant cell who authorities believe attacked a German diplomat late last month and carried out assassinations in the capital Sanaa, a Yemeni official and a security source said.

The security source said a counter-terrorism unit raided a house in the Shmailah district in south Sanaa and killed three al Qaeda militants.

"They were behind the attempted killing of the German diplomat," the security source said.

