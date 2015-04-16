RIYADH Yemen's newly-appointed Vice President Khaled Bahah called on the armed forces on Thursday to support the "legitimate" government in exile and said a ceasefire must precede any peace initiative.

Army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh have joined forces with Iranian-allied Houthi rebels against the government and staged advances which forced it to flee.

Bahah said no peace initiatives would be considered unless President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government return to the southern city of Aden, where it enjoys the most support.

