SANAA Nine people were killed when Saudi-led coalition warplanes bombed a district in the Yemeni capital Sanaa inhabited by relatives of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, residents and medics said.

The air raid, which also wounded at least 60 people, came ahead of planned U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva aimed at ending Yemen's civil war that has drawn in regional powers, including the world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

Residents said the warplanes had targeted vacant houses in Bait Me'yad, a district near the heart of Sanaa that is home to a number of relatives of Saleh, whose loyalists are allied with Houthi forces, the dominant armed faction in the conflict.

Mohammed Yahya, an eyewitness, said two missiles struck two Saleh relatives' houses while the third crashed in the middle of the neighbourhood, causing several casualties. Another witness said three explosions shook the neighbourhood.

"We felt as if the house was going to collapse over our heads," said the man, identified as Ali Ahmed. "We ran, with the children, and hid under the stairwell. It was terrifying."

Medical sources said nine people who had suffered severe injuries died on arrival at hospital while 60 others were under care at three hospitals in the capital.

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said most of the victims were women and children.

In the southern port of Aden, residents said a dozen people were killed or wounded by Houthi shells fired into districts in the north of the city. Residents of Aden's Mansoura district described houses being shaken by overnight explosions.

Fighters in the Southern Resistance movement and supporters of Hadi had fended off Houthi efforts to advance from the north, Aden residents added.

Saleh remains influential in Yemen through his control of the former ruling party, the General People's Congress, and the loyalty of many in the military, despite having stepped down after mass protests in 2011 against his long authoritarian rule.

He subsequently made common cause with the Houthis, members of the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite Islam who seized control of Sanaa last September and forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee the Arabian Peninsula country.

The Saudi-led coalition is trying to restore Hadi to power. The Houthis, who have advanced across wide areas of Yemen, say they are pursuing a revolution against corruption and Sunni Muslim militants, and deny any military or economic links with Iran, which also says it accords them only diplomatic support.

Western powers and the Arab alliance fear Iran, via the Houthis, is trying to extend its regional influence into Yemen.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 2,584 people had been killed and 11,065 injured in the conflict, which has wrought a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations said on Friday that talks between Yemen's warring parties scheduled for Sunday has been delayed by one day to Monday as one delegation was arriving late in Geneva.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden,; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)