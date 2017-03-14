A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man inspects the damage inside his house which was located next to the a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

PARIS Yemen's warring parties are refusing to discuss U.N.-brokered peace efforts, the United Nations' envoy for the country said on Tuesday, amid an escalation in violence that he said was having a "dramatic" impact on the civilian population.

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement. Already desperately poor even before the war, Yemen is now in the throes of a major humanitarian crisis.

"We know today that a solution is close because we know it. We know that a solution in Yemen will be based on a military and political aspect so it's a bit of a shame that the parties don't want to sit down at the table to discuss that," U.N. envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told reporters after talks in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

"One of the subjects that concerns us the fact that we're seeing an increase in military operations with the consequences which that is having on the civilian population," Ahmed said.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to back President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces.

While government forces in the south and east nominally hold most of Yemen's territory, Hadi has struggled to enforce state authority among various militias, militants and tribes.

The Houthis control most of Yemen's population centres in the northwest, including Sanaa. Army forces and a group of militias called the Southern Resistance launched an offensive on the Red Sea coast this month to deprive the Houthis of ports and to isolate them in the inland capital.

Some 7.3 million Yemenis are now classed by the U.N. as "severely food insecure", while there has been an upsurge in civilian casualties as bombing and fighting intensify.

"This is a conflict that is less talked about than others, but it can't be forgotten because the humanitarian consequences on the ground are catastrophic," said France's Ayrault.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones)