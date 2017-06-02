A pro-government army troop fighter carries an injured comrade in a position they retook from Houthi fighters near the Republican Palace in the northwestern city of Taiz, Yemen May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

A boy reacts as medics attend to him after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017.

A pro-government fighter sits on the back of a military truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017.

DUBAI A bomb blast at a market in a northern Yemeni town killed six civilians and injured 15 others on Thursday night, security officials said.

Assailants planted an improvised explosive device at a market in al-Hazm northeast of the capital just as it was packed with shoppers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the motive for the attack remained unclear.

Al Qaeda and Islamic State militants have taken advantage of more than two years of a conflict pitting the government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the armed Houthi movement to carry out bombings on both sides, whom they accuse of being apostates.

