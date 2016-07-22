Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
CAIRO A grenade exploded on Friday outside a mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group, residents said, as worshippers were leaving after midday prayers.
There were no injuries or casualties, a Reuters witness said. No group claimed responsibility for the explosion under a parked car by the Bilal mosque in western Sanaa.
Islamist militants have exploited Yemen's 16-month civil war between the Houthis and supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, to strike at both sides.
The Houthis have controlled Sanaa since 2014 when they drove Hadi and his government into exile in Saudi Arabia.
Yemeni government forces and allies from the United Arab Emirates control the southern port city of Aden and have pledged to win back control of the capital.
Islamic State said it carried out an attack on a mosque in Sanaa last September that killed 10 worshippers.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Khaled Abdullah; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.