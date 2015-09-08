Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
At least 20 Indian nationals were killed by Saudi-led coalition air strikes on fuel smugglers at Yemen's Hodeidah port on Tuesday, residents and fishermen said.
They said two boats were hit in the attack on an area called al-Khokha near Hodeidah port.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Angus MacSwan)
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.