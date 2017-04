RIYADH Yemen's government in exile in Saudi Arabia has recalled its ambassador to Iran, which is allied to Houthi rebels now controlling most of the country, the foreign minister's office said on Thursday.

The Riyadh-based Yemeni government has insisted that an Iranian aid ship bound for the war-damaged country consent to inspections before docking, but Tehran has described such a search as illegal.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)