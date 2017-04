DUBAI Arab coalition forces waging a military campaign against Houthi groups in Yemen have seized an Iranian boat loaded with weapons in the Arabian Sea, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television said on Wednesday.

The Dubai-based satellite channel said 14 Iranian sailors were on the boat which was carrying weapons such as armour-piercing shells, anti-tank rockets and weapons guidance systems.

