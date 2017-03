DUBAI Iran has summoned Saudi Arabia's charge d'affaires in Tehran after a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition waging air strikes in Yemen said Iran had been training Yemen's Houthi fighters, IRNA news agency said on Thursday.

It quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying the envoy was summoned over the "baseless accusations" by Brigadier-General Ahmed Asseri at a briefing on Wednesday night.

