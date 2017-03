ADEN Suspected al Qaeda militants stormed a remote Yemeni border post with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, killing at least two soldiers including the senior border guard officer, sources in Yemen's eastern Hadramawt province said.

They said the attackers took over the base near Manwakh, about 440 km (270 miles) northeast of the capital Sanaa.

