RIYADH Seven civilians were killed by projectiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group on the southern Saudi city of Najaran on Tuesday, Saudi state television reported, in one of the deadliest cross-border attacks on the kingdom.

Ekhbariyah television reported that the Houthis had targeted a crowd at an industrial area in Najran, "resulting in seven martyrs".

