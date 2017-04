RIYADH Oman has helped locate a missing American and a Singaporean in Yemen and evacuated them to Muscat, its state news agency said on Monday, a day after unconfirmed reports in local media that U.S. citizens were being held by the Houthi militia group.

The pair travelled to the Omani capital after coordination with the "relevant authorities in Yemen", Oman News Agency reported, citing an official statement. Oman is brokering talks between the Houthis and the United States to help find an end to Yemen's civil war.

