Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gestures during a news conference in Sanaa in this November 19, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files

SANAA Former Yemen president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi left his home on Saturday for the first time since the Houthi militia stormed it in late January and put him under house arrest, prompting his resignation, witnesses said.

Hadi is believed to be on his way to Aden, his home town, news website Aden Tomorrow reported, citing sources close to the former president, the witnesses told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)