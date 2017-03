RIYADH Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, who was appointed as Yemen's prime minister only Tuesday, said early on Thursday he was pulling out of the job, al-Arabiya and al-Jazeera news channels reported.

On Wednesday, the Houthi militia which seized Yemen's capital Sanaa last month called for mass protests against his appointment by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, calling it the result of foreign intervention.

(Reporting by Mustafa Hashem in Cairo, writing by Angus McDowall)