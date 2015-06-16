GENEVA A Yemeni delegate to the U.N. peace talks said on Tuesday that all sides agree there must be a ceasefire to halt nearly three months of bloodshed, but that no deal has been reached yet.

Ghaleb Al-Mutlak, from the southern separatist movement, said that the proposed ceasefire would be for a one-month halt to all fighting, including air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

"We're all in agreement about the need for the ceasefire, but we're still discussing details," he told reporters after Iran-backed Houthi rebels held their first talks in the Swiss city with the U.N. special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed. "It seems that there is a readiness on behalf of all parties including Saudi Arabia but the details of this agreement are under discussion."

