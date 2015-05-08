CAIRO Saudi-led warplanes bombed several targets in the Yemeni province of Saada late on Friday, after a deadline the kingdom had given citizens to leave the province expired.

The raids targeted command centres for the Houthi leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi in several parts of Saada, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported. The northwestern province is a stronghold of the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

The locations included communication centres and weapons storage facilities, the television network said.

Saudi authorities had warned all civilians earlier to leave Saada, which borders on Saudi Arabia, by sunset on Friday after threatening a harsh response to Houthi shelling of Saudi frontier towns earlier this week.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia offered the Houthis a five-day humanitarian ceasefire, if the Houthis agreed. The ceasefire would begin on Tusday, May 12.

(Reporting By Mostafa Hashem; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Larry King)