ADEN The leader of Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels said on Sunday that Yemenis had the right to resist Saudi "aggression" by any means.

The tone of Abdel-Malek al-Houthi's televised speech suggested he was in no mood to compromise despite pressure from Saudi-led airstrikes, which began targeting the militia more than three weeks ago.

(This version of the story was corrected to remove reference to first speech)

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Gareth Jones)