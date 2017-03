Saudi forces and Yemeni Houthi fighters exchanged artillery and rocket fire in several districts along their border on Tuesday, residents and tribal sources told Reuters.

Residents said Saudi helicopters were flying overhead and described the fighting as the worst in the area during six days of Saudi-led air strikes against Houthi targets throughout Yemen aimed at weakening the Iran-allied militia.

