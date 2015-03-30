RIYADH Saudi Arabia is open to a meeting of all Yemeni political parties who are willing to preserve Yemen's security and stability, state news agency SPA quoted King Salman as saying in a cabinet statement on Monday.

Such a meeting of must be "under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the framework of preserving legitimacy and rejecting (attempts) to turn against it," the statement said.

The conditions for the talks would include returning weapons to state authorities and not threatening the security of Yemen's neighbours, it added.

Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been striking Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president, in an attempt by the regional heavyweight to check Iranian influence in its backyard.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Toby Chopra)