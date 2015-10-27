RIYADH A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on behalf of the elected government said on Tuesday that its planes had not bombed a hospital in north Yemen run by the medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Asked if coalition jets had hit the hospital, located in the Heedan district of Saada governorate, Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said in an electronic message: "Not at all."

Asseri said coalition jets had been in action in Saada governorate, however. Asked if he knew what had caused the blast, Asseri said: "We cannot tell without investigation."

