RIYADH Saudi Arabia is committed to a political solution to Yemen's war under U.N.-backed peace efforts and sees as positive a call by a Houthi official for Iran to stay out of Yemen, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday.

Turning to Syria's war, Jubeir reiterated at a news conference in Riyadh that President Bashar al-Assad could choose to leave power either through a political process "or the Syrian people will continue to fight until militarily they oust him."

(Reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh, Maha El Dahan in Abu Dhabi and Sami Aboudi in Dubai, Editing by William Maclean)