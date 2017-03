DUBAI Saudi Arabia is sending a "strike force" to its border with Yemen, Saudi-owned media reported on Monday, hours after the kingdom's forces and Houthi rebels in Yemen traded heavy artillery fire.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Hadath TV channel broadcast pictures of a column of tanks loaded onto military trucks and described it as "the arrival of reinforcements from the strike force to the border".

