Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

SANAA Arab air strikes killed around 20 Houthi fighters outside the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Wednesday, militiamen opposed to the Houthis said, and residents said overnight strikes also killed a family of eight outside the capital.

A coalition of Arab states have been bombing Houthi forces, the dominant faction in Yemen's civil war, since March as part of a campaign to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power shortly after he fled to Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis say they are campaigning to persuade Hadi's administration to bring them into the political system and seeking to stop corruption by senior officials. They have fanned out across much of Yemen since seizing the capital Sanaa in September.

The militia sources said the Houthis were killed when the air raid hit their military convoy as it was transporting an artillery piece towards the northwest suburbs of Aden.

The death toll could not be independently verified.

Residents outside the northern city of Sanaa said air raids on Tuesday night killed eight people, all of them women and children, as the planes bombed an army base nearby.

A Reuters witness saw pages of schools books, mattresses and clothes strewn amidst the rubble of three destroyed homes.

"What fault is it of theirs? Are there any missiles here? Are there any military sites here? Are there any explosives here? There is nothing here. He sells ice cream," neighbour Hameed Ali said of the family whose home was destroyed in the airstrike.

A deepening humanitarian crisis has gripped Yemen as the Arab alliance keeps a near blockade on food and fuel imports.

The situation is especially grave in battle-scarred Aden, and residents of the district of Crater said that four people died of dengue fever on Tuesday. Electricity, water and trash collection have lapsed during the conflict.

Houthi officials said there were casualties in the air strikes on Sanaa but gave no further details. Locals saw ambulances racing to the scene.

"The ... blasts made me jump out of bed," one man who identified himself as Assem told Reuters by phone. Residents said the warplanes launched at least 10 strikes north of Sanaa, causing massive explosions.

Air strikes on Wednesday hit the home of a Houthi leader in the central province of Ibb and targeted areas in the northern province of Saada and the southern province of Lahj, residents said.

The Arab alliance regards the Houthis as a threat to the stability of Yemen, which has a long border with the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.

(Additional reporting by Mohamed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Noah Browning and Amena Bakr; Editing by Katharine Houreld)