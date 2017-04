CAIRO/ADEN Saudi-led airstrikes targeting al Qaeda in eastern Yemen killed and wounded dozens on Tuesday, a provincial governor and medics said.

The strikes hit an area west of Mukalla, a port city and capital of the Hadramout province. Residents said at least 30 members of al Qaeda were killed in the strikes and many more wounded.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo and Mohamed Mukashaf in Aden, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Richard Balmforth)