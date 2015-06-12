GENEVA Peace talks between Yemen's warring parties have been postponed to Monday from Sunday as one delegation is arriving late in Geneva, a United Nations statement said.

Earlier, the world body announced that the U.N. special envoy would hold separate "proximity" talks with Yemen's two main warring parties in Geneva on Sunday, in the hope of bringing them to the same table eventually.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, one of the Yemeni delegations will now arrive in Geneva on Sunday evening, 14 June. Therefore, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and his Special Envoy, Ismail Ould Chiekh Ahmed, will begin consultations with the Yemeni delegations on Monday morning," said a U.N statement issued in Geneva where the three-day talks are to be held.

