GENEVA The Houthi delegation awaited in Geneva for Yemen peace talks on Monday had still not left Djibouti by early evening, an adviser to the delegation told Reuters, more than seven hours after U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said they were "on their way".

"The delegation is still in Djibouti. They just texted me," Seif al-Washli told Reuters in Geneva, amid conflicting reports of the Houthis' travel plans and why they had been delayed.

(This story has been refiled to correct Ban Ki-moon quote to "on their way" instead of "in the air")

