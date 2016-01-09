CAIRO Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Saturday that peace talks due to be held mid-month would most probably be postponed beyond that date.

"The thinking is to postpone the round of peace talks from mid-January to another date," spokesman Rajeh Badi told Reuters.

Badi said the announcement by former president Ali Abdullah Saleh that he would not take part in the talks and the lack of Houthi commitment to carrying out their promises of releasing prisoners were amongst the reasons behind the push for postponement.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan)