SANAA The death toll from a suicide bombing against a Shi'ite Muslim Houthi checkpoint in Sanaa has risen to 42, including several children, medical sources said on Thursday.

They said the death toll was likely to rise further as the some of the casualties, who had been distributed to four hospitals in the Yemeni capital, were in serious condition.

