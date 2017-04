ABU DHABI A spokesperson for the Yemeni army allied with Houthi fighters said on Sunday that Yemen accepted a five-day truce proposed by Saudi Arabia.

"We announce our acceptance of the humanitarian ceasefire that will begin on Tuesday," Colonel Sharaf Luqman said in a statement on Yemen's Saba news agency.

Luqman said the army would respond to any break of the ceasefire by al Qaeda or those allied to them.

