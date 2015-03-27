UNITED NATIONS Gulf Arab states are negotiating with United Nations Security Council veto-wielding powers on a draft resolution on Yemen that would impose an arms embargo on groups spoiling the peace and political process, Saudi Arabia's U.N. envoy said on Friday.

Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told reporters that the Gulf Cooperation Council had shared a draft resolution with the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China and he hoped it could be circulated to the remaining 10 council members "soon."

"There should be an arms embargo to any party who spoils the peace process and the consultations, the constitutional process that has been taking place. We think that supplying arms does not help achieve resolution," Al-Mouallimi told reporters.

Violence has been spreading across Yemen since last year when Iran-backed Houthi militia seized the capital Sanaa and effectively removed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who seeks to return from the southern port city of Aden.

Houthi rebels made broad gains in the south and east of the country on the Arabian Peninsula on Friday despite a second day of Saudi-led air strikes meant to check the militia's efforts to overthrow Hadi.

Council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said the Gulf states wanted the council to impose more targeted sanctions. In November, the council imposed sanctions on Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, and two Houthi leaders.

"It's still under consultations with the (permanent five council members) ... They're engaging with us; we're talking," Al-Mouallimi said of the draft resolution.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he had sent the draft text to Moscow and was awaiting instruction.

When asked if France would support the resolution, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said at the United Nations: "The Security Council has to support a return to legitimacy."

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant described it as "early days" in negotiations. He said Britain would engage on any text that supports the legitimate government of Yemen and takes actions against people undermining peace talks.

On a possible arms embargo, he said: "If one can devise an embargo that could actually be workable and there's a mechanism to enforce it then certainly we're open to that."

The Security Council condemned the takeover of much of Yemen and its institutions by the Houthis, urged them to withdraw, stated its support for Hadi and demanded an end to the hostilities in a statement adopted on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)