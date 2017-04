UNITED NATIONS The United Nations mediator on Yemen said on Sunday it would be an illusion to think that Houthi militia could take over the whole country or that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi could assemble enough troops to liberate the country.

"Any side that would want to push the country in either direction would be inviting a protracted conflict in the vein of an Iraq-Libya-Syria combined scenario," U.N. mediator Jamal Benomar told the U.N. Security Council via a video link from Doha.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)