UNITED NATIONS The United Nations said it expects an unconditional week-long humanitarian pause in fighting in Yemen starting on Friday to allow the delivery of aid.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to the commitments of all parties to the conflict in Yemen to an unconditional humanitarian pause to start on Friday, 10 July at 23:59 (GMT + 3) until the end of Ramadan," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday.

“We feel we have the expressions necessary by all parties to announce the start of this pause on Friday,” said Dujarric.

