Soldiers loyal to Yemen's government raise their weapons following a training exercise in the country's southwestern city of Taiz, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

GENEVA A ceasefire took effect in Yemen on Tuesday as the warring parties were set to begin U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Switzerland aimed at reaching a lasting peace, a United Nations spokesman said.

"U.N. Secretary-General Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed announces today the start of cessation of hostilities in Yemen which he considers an initial first step towards building a lasting peace in the country," U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva.

Representatives of the Yemeni government and Houthi forces have arrived at an undisclosed location in Switzerland with delegations of 18 each, and were to start talks any minute, he said.

