WASHINGTON Although Yemen's unrest has diminished U.S. counterterrorism capabilities, the advance by Houthi fighters there has also disrupted external plotting for now by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, a U.S. military official said on Thursday

"The initial evidence is actually that the Houthi advance has caused their (AQAP) external plotting to be sidelined while they figure out how they are going to deal with the internal vestiges of what appears to be an emerging civil war," the official told a small group of reporters.

"So, I think although our capability has been diminished, I wouldn’t suggest it puts us at greater risk right now."

