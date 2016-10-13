DOHA Yemen's Houthi movement warned the United States against hitting Yemeni territory again after U.S. cruise missiles targeted coastal radar sites on Thursday in retaliation for failed missile attacks on a Navy destroyer.

"The direct American attack targeting Yemeni soil this morning is not acceptable," Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, a spokesman for Yemeni forces fighting alongside the Houthis, was quoted as saying by the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency.

"Yemen has the right to defend itself and we would deal with any development with the right steps."

He reiterated a denial that Iran-aligned Houthi forces had carried out missile attacks on the U.S. warship.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)