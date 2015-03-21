WASHINGTON The United States is evacuating its remaining 100 special operations forces from Yemen, amid a deteriorating security situation in the country, CNN reported, citing sources in the region familiar with the matter.

CNN said the troops, who had conducted counterterrorism operations against al Qaeda and its affiliated militant groups, were the last U.S. forces stationed in Yemen.

The United States closed its embassy in Sanaa last month, after Houthi rebels took over the Yemeni capital.

On Friday, suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more at two mosques in Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State.

