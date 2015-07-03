Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Thursday called for a "humanitarian pause" in the conflict in Yemen during Ramadan.
"A pause ... would allow international aid organizations to deliver urgently needed food, medicine, and fuel to citizens throughout Yemen," it said in a statement.
The United Nations on Wednesday had designated the war in Yemen as a Level 3 humanitarian crisis, its most severe category.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Kevin Krolicki)
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.