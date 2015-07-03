WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Thursday called for a "humanitarian pause" in the conflict in Yemen during Ramadan.

"A pause ... would allow international aid organizations to deliver urgently needed food, medicine, and fuel to citizens throughout Yemen," it said in a statement.

The United Nations on Wednesday had designated the war in Yemen as a Level 3 humanitarian crisis, its most severe category.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Kevin Krolicki)