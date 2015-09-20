SANAA Yemen's Houthi group plans to free three Westerners held in the capital Sanaa for months, a source in the group said on Sunday.

The source said two U.S. citizens and a Briton of Yemeni origin had accompanied a delegation heading to Muscat for talks with U.N. special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on efforts to end more than six months of fighting in the country.

The source said the Westerners would be freed in Muscat but gave no details.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Mark Potter)