WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday it was aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was released after being briefly detained in Yemen but could not confirm the incident under U.S privacy laws.

The Omani foreign ministry said earlier it helped with the release of an unidentified U.S. citizen in Yemen, adding that the American was "transported this evening from Sanaa to Muscat, before his return to his country."

"We are aware of reports regarding a U.S. citizen briefly detained and subsequently released in Yemen," a U.S. spokesperson said. "Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to provide further information."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)