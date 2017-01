WASHINGTON One al Qaeda militant was killed and another wounded in a strike in Yemen's Bayda province by the U.S. military on Sept. 29, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

Local officials told Reuters last week that two senior members of al Qaeda's Yemen branch were killed in a suspected U.S. drone strike in the central province of Bayda.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)