WASHINGTON The United States favours a negotiated solution to the fighting in Yemen but understands Saudi concerns that led to military action there, a State Department spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Jeff Rathke said Secretary of State John Kerry spoke on Thursday with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council about the Saudi-led coalition.

"We understand the Saudis' concerns, the threat that they perceive on their border to which they're responding, and we're supportive of their efforts to address that," Rathke said at a briefing.

