SANAA A camp occupied by thousands of anti-government protesters in Yemen's capital Sanaa was struck overnight by mortar shelling and sniper fire which killed one person and injured at least six, protesters and medics said early on Saturday.

"We're in real trouble, we have six severely injured and one killed in a terrible way by the mortar fire -- we only have half a body," said doctor Mohammed al-Qubati, speaking at a mosque being used as a field hospital in the 4-km stretch protesters have dubbed "Change Square."

The doctor said his team had turned out the lights at the hospital for fear of being targeted.

Protest organiser Manea al-Mattari said sniper fire began earlier in the evening but had appeared to be largely a scare tactic as few people were hurt. He said the gunfire became heavier later, prompting clashes between troops supporting the opposition and loyalist state forces nearby.

Residents and a Reuters witness could hear sporadic but heavy bursts of gunfire as well as the sound of explosions coming from around the area where Change Square is located.

Qubati, the doctor, said the field hospital's ambulance had also been fired on. "There is still an injured person out there. But we can't reach the area because they keep firing on the ambulance," he said.

The intense firing followed the return to Yemen on Friday of President Ali Abdullah Saleh after a three-month absence. Saleh called for an end to the recent heavy fighting, but opponents said they feared more bloodshed and the United States demanded he relinquish power.

Saleh, who went to neighbouring Saudi Arabia for medical treatment in June after suffering severe burns in an assassination attempt, urged his supporters and opponents to call a cease-fire to halt five days of fighting in the capital.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Tim Pearce)